Train gang-rape case: IO makes more revelations about criminals

KARACHI: The investigation officer (IO) has made more revelations about the criminals who had gang-raped a woman in the Karachi-bound Bahauddin Zakaria Express passenger train in May, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During the hearing of the train gang-rape case, the investigation officer (IO) revealed that the suspects had also filmed the video of the gang rape.

He apprised the court that the heinous crime had been filmed by the criminals. He added that the investigators need to retrieve videos from the mobile phones of the criminals and recover their uniforms.

Later, the court extended the physical remand of the five arrested suspects including Muhammad Zahid, Aqib Muneer, Zohaib, Amir Raza and Abdul Hafeez.

Police said that the railway staffers had allegedly gang-raped the lady when she was returned to Karachi from Multan. A case had been lodged at the City Railway police station, whereas, the victim identified two suspects during the identification parade.

It was learnt that a ticket-checker had offered a seat in the air-conditioned compartment of the train to the woman who was travelling alone in an economy class and later he and four other railway staffers gang-raped her.

On Thursday, the victim had identified two of the suspects during an identification parade held in the court of the judicial magistrate Karachi South.

The victim had testified in court that the accused had gang-raped her on the Zakaria Express on May 27, after which the court made the identity parade report part of the case.

According to FIR, the incident occurred on May 27 when the victim, who hails from Karachi’s Orangi Town, boarded the train from Multan railway station for Karachi.

The FIR stated that the woman passenger purchased an economy class ticket for Karachi and when the Bahauddin Zakariya Express reached Rohri station, two ticket checkers and their in-charge allegedly lured her into a trap of offering a seat in the AC bogie.

The ticket checker – Zahid– and their in-charge, identified as Aqib, took the victim to an AC compartment of a bogie where they gang-raped her and fled the scene.

