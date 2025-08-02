Train operations resume after restoration of Kala Shah Kaku railway track

LAHORE: The railway track between Lahore and Rawalpindi at Kala Shah Kaku has been restored for train operations, the Pakistan Railways (PR) spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson,a fitness report of the track was issued following inspection and train operations resumed in the afternoon.

All scheduled trains,including the Islamabad Express, departed as per routine.

All passengers who sustained injuries during the derailment incident on Friday night were provided medical aid and later discharged from hospitals.

An inquiry committee,led by the Federal Government Inspector of Railways has been constituted to investigate the incident.

The findings of the inquiry will be submitted to the Ministry of Railways within seven days.

Railway Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi stated that strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the negligence,adding that they will be “sent straight to jail.”

It is important to note here that three coaches of the Jaffer Express earlier derailed near Jacobabad.

“People considered the incident as sabotage when the coaches derailed with loud bang causing harassment and fear in the area,” railways spokesman said.

Spokesman said that the officials have said that the incident has been caused by a technical fault.

“A terrorist group declared the incident an attack and accepted its responsibility,” railway official said. “Such claims should not be given serious heed,” spokesman said.

“It is necessary to point out the elements extending support to them,” railway official said.

It is to be mentioned here that an explosion occurred on the railway track near Jacobabad on Monday morning, causing derailment of three bogies of the train.

Railway sources said that the incident took place between Sultan Kot and Jacobabad in the morning, causing derailment of three bogies of the Peshawar-bound Jaffer Express. However, no casualties reported in the incident.