Train schedule faces significant delays amid rising smog

LAHORE: The current smog and fog in Punjab, KP and other parts of Pakistan have affected the train operations, resulting in considerable inconvenience for travelers.

Railway officials have indicated that the thick fog and smog in several cities are impacting train schedule.

In addition, travelers have were informed that the Khyber Mail, expected to arrive at Karachi Cantt Station by 10 PM, reached at 5 AM the following morning. Many passengers voiced their dissatisfaction over the lack of communication regarding train schedule updates.

Passengers have shown their annoyance as railway officials are said to be denying refunds for tickets, recommending that customers simply throw them away.

Also read: New guidelines for Punjab transporters amid smog

Earlier today, the Punjab transport department released new guidelines in response to the worst situation of smog in most parts of the province.

In light of court directives, the mass transit and transport department has developed a new strategy to counter increasing threat of smog.

As per the instructions issued by the department, light transport vehicles (LTVs) that emit smoke will incur fines of two thousand for the first offense and four thousand for subsequent offenses.

Additionally, there will be no leniency for buses and trucks that emit excessive smoke. Until heavy transport vehicles, including buses and trucks, are fully compliant, they should remain parked. A report detailing the actions taken against these vehicles must be submitted on both a daily and weekly basis.

Moreover, as directed to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other concerned authorities, a public awareness campaign should be initiated to educate the public about the causes of smog and its detrimental effects.