Train services resume in Balochistan after 24-hour suspension

Pakistan Railway authorities have announced the resumption of train services within Balochistan and to other provinces following a one-day suspension.

Services for the Jaffar Express, Bolan Mail, and Chaman Passenger had been temporarily halted due to security concerns.

The Chaman Passenger departed Quetta for Chaman on schedule, while the Jaffar Express left for Peshawar as per its timetable. Bolan Mail is scheduled to depart Quetta on 28 December.

Pakistan Railways officials confirmed that the suspension lasted only one day and services have now returned to normal.

It is to be noted that train services from Balochistan to other provinces of Pakistan were suspended for a day on Thursday due to security concerns.

Jaffar Express, scheduled to depart from Quetta to Peshawar, and the Bolan Mail, running from Quetta to Karachi, were cancelled due to security reasons.