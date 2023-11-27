Train services suspended as Jaffar Express crashes into tractor

SUKKUR: Train services were suspended as Jaffar Express crashed into a tractor in Sukkar, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pakistan railway officials stated that Lahore-bound Jaffar Express from Quetta crashed into a tractor parked on the railway track.

The train services were temporarily suspended however, no human loss occurred in the accident.

Earlier, at least two passengers were killed and six others injured as a result of a blast inside the Quetta-bound Jaffer Express train.

The blast occurred when Quetta-bound Jaffer Express was passing from Chichawatni railway station. The train was coming from Peshawar.

According to sources, the blast occurred in bogie No 6 of economy class of Jaffar Express, resulting in the killing of two people and injuring at least six persons who were moved to a nearby hospital.

Soon after the incident, police, rescue teams and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the site and launched rescue operation.

In a separate incident on January 30, a blast targeted Jaffar Express, injuring at least eight passengers, two of them seriously, and derailing two bogeys of the train near the Mach area in the Kachhi district of Balochistan.

According to railways authorities, Jaffar Express was heading towards Peshawar from Macch, when it was targeted near Sibi railway track.