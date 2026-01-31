Train services suspended in Balochistan amid security concerns

QUETTA: Train services across Balochistan have been suspended due to heightened security concerns, railway officials confirmed on Saturday.

The decision comes amid a deteriorating security environment in the province.

According to railway authorities, several major passenger and freight services from Quetta have been cancelled. These include the Jaffar Express, Bolan Mail, and the Chaman Passenger, all of which were scheduled to depart from Quetta today.

Railway officials also confirmed that the freight train operating between Quetta and Zahedan, Iran has been suspended.

Additionally, a train travelling from Peshawar to Quetta has been halted at Jacobabad as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

Railway authorities stated that the suspension of train services was carried out due to unavoidable circumstances in view of the prevailing security situation.

Meanwhile, at least 58 terrorists were killed, while 10 security personnel and five civilians were martyred as security forces foiled 12 coordinated attacks carried out by Fitna Al Hindustan (FAH) across various areas of Balochistan, ARY News reported, citing security sources.

According to the sources, the attacks were launched at 12 different locations across the province on Friday night and early Saturday. Timely and effective action by security forces and law enforcement agencies successfully thwarted all the attacks.

Security sources said that 58 terrorists affiliated with Fitna Al Hindustan have so far been killed in the counter-operations. During the clashes, 10 personnel from security forces and police embraced martyrdom while defending the province.