Train shooting: Who were the 3 passengers shot dead by railway cop?

Four including three passengers were shot dead by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Chetan Singh on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express on Monday.

Constable Chetan Singh shot and killed his escort duty in-charge ASI Tika Ram Meena on the train. He then went to another coach and shot dead three passengers.

The three dead passengers were identified as Syed Saifullah, Abdul Qadir Mohammad and Asgar Sheikh. While Asgar was headed to Mumbai in search of work, Syed was going to Hyderabad via Mumbai. Abdul Qadir, on the other hand, had plans to go to Dubai this month.

Syed Saifullah: A worker at mobile shop was returning from Ajmer

Syed Saifullah was returning from Ajmer after visiting Ajmer Sharif Dargah with the owner of a mobile shop, where he used to work in Hyderabad.

Saifullah is survived by three daughters and the youngest is six months old. Syed was headed back to Hyderabad via Mumbai on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express on the fatal night.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to help Syed’s family following his tragic death.

Asghar Sheikh: A bangle maker was heading to Mumbai in search of work

Asgar Sheikh, 48, was headed to Mumbai on the train on Monday. He was going to the city for the first time in search of work. Originally from Bihar’s Madhubani district, Asgar moved to Jaipur three years back and worked there as a bangle maker.

Since his present income from the job was not enough to feed his family, he was travelling to Mumbai to look for a better work opportunity.

However, he met his fatal end at the hands of constable Chetan Singh, who shot him on the moving train, somewhere between Palghar and Dahisar in Maharashtra.

Asgar is survived by a wife, four daughters and a son.

Abdul Qadir was planning to visit Dubai

Abdul Qadir Mohammad was one of the four people shot dead by constable Chetan Singh. He lived with his family in Maharashtra’s Nala Sopara for 25 years.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter-in-law and a grandson. His family had gone to Dubai but he could not go due to a document verification problem.

Abdul was a businessman and was visiting his native village, Bhanupur, for Muharram. He was headed to Mumbai but was shot dead by Chetan Singh. His family came back to Mumbai upon hearing news of his demise. His body was handed over to them.