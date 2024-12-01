Trained miscreants, illegal Afghans were present in PTI protest: Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry has said on Sunday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s resources were used without restraint in violent protests in Islamabad.

A spokesman of the ministry said that trained miscreants and Afghan nationals illegally staying in country were also present in protest. ” 1500 miscreants and absconders were active in the protest under Murad Saeed, a proclaimed offender, who was also accompanied with them,” ministry’s spokesman said.

“Police and Rangers didn’t use live ammunition to disperse violent mobs during the protest,” according to the interior ministry.

“The military was not engaged with violent mobs, neither it was deployed to prevent the violence,” spokesman said.

Spokesman clarified that armed guards with the leadership and armed miscreants among protesters opened indiscriminate fire. “The military troops were deployed to ensure security of key installations,” ministry stated.

Ministry stated that in self-created violent conditions, PTI leadership instead of tackling the situation, opted to escape from the scene.

“The PTI has initiated an organized propaganda on social media. A despicable effort being made to hold the law enforcement agencies responsible for alleged deaths in protest,” ministry stated.

Interior ministry said that the administrations of Islamabad’s major hospitals have refuted the report of deaths.

“In the social media campaign old as well as AI-created false clips being used,” ministry’s spokesman added.