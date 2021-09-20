Trainer jet escapes accident after developing fault in control system

KARACHI: A Cessna trainer jet has narrowly escaped a dangerous accident after it developed a fault after taking off from Karachi airport, ARY News reported on Monday.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story used a picture which was not related to the incident.

A Cessna trainer jet has developed a technical fault after taking off from Karachi that led the pilot to make a Mayday call to the control tower.

The airport authorities have immediately called the fire brigade to the airport to cope with the emergency situation. With the coordination of the control tower, the pilot managed to safely land the trainer jet at the airport.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the aircraft developed a technical fault and its control system was frozen before the pilot made the distress call.

Earlier in the day, a Karachi-bound flight of a private airline, AirSial, developed a technical fault moments before take-off at Islamabad International Airport.

The flight of a private airline had to take-off from Islamabad Airport for Karachi International Airport, but developed a fault, minutes before take-off.

The spokesperson of the airline said that engineers are changing the tires of the plane, while the passengers of the flight have been moved to the lounge, where they are being taken care of.