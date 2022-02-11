Training of former Khasadar, Levies personnel concluded: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The fourth and last training cycle of former personnel of Kasadar and Levies forces have concluded in tribal districts of Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) have completed the training of former personnel of Khasadar and Levies forces in the tribal districts. According to the ISPR, the individuals will form part of the regular police force of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The training program was part of the government policy under which 20,000 personnel from former Khasadar and Levies of newly-merged districts were imparted training under the supervision of the Pakistan Army and FC.

The training was conducted in different fields including the use of different weapons, mines & IED detection methods, public dealing, policing, search operations, counter-terrorism operations, and physical fitness. Passing Out parade of the last batch from the 4th training cycle was recently held in the Bajaur district.

Major General Adil Yamin, Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG FC) North, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the chief guest at the occasion. The parade was attended by families of the personnel and senior civil and military officials.

