A STEP BY STEP GUIDE TO TRANSFER WHATSAPP MESSAGES FROM ANDROID TO IPHONE WITHOUT FACTORY RESET

If someone uses WhatsApp on an Android phone daily and later decides to convert to an iOS device, they will undoubtedly be well aware that the transfer of chats from Android to iOS was a significant issue for a very long time. Now, however, Meta worked on a solution in collaboration with Apple, thanks to which users have an easier option to transfer data.

Meta announced that, all Android handsets will now have the ability to quickly transfer WhatsApp chats—including their associated photographs and videos—to Apple iOS devices. Unfortunately, this is not feasible when the iPhone is configured.

Before the initial setup, we must first have both an iPhone and an Android smartphone with the Move to iOS programme loaded. To be precise, we may transfer much more data from numerous programmes to iPhones using the aforementioned application than just WhatsApp chat history. However, due to this one app’s immense popularity, we solely concentrate on it. Additionally because to earlier data transfer issues, which undoubtedly left users with a negative experience.

HOW TO TRANSFER WHATSAPP MESSAGES FROM ANDROID TO IPHONE USING ANYTRANS

Step 1. Download AnyTrans on your computer > Connect your Android and iPhone to the computer via USB cables > Click on the “Social Messages Manager” mode.

Step 2. Click on WhatsApp to Device > Then tap on the “Transfer Now” option to go on.

Step 3. Select your Android to be the source phone and your new iPhone to be the target phone > Click on the “Next” button to transfer WhatsApp messages to your new iPhone.

Step 4. Then follow the pop-up instructions in AnyTrans to continue: Backup your WhatsApp on your Android > Install the enhanced version WhatsApp on your Android > Allow access to the Phone Storage in WhatsApp.

Step 5. Log in to your WhatsApp on your Android and Tap the Restore button (this will restore the backup you just made to the current enhanced version of WhatsApp) > Then click Next in AnyTrans.

Step 6. AnyTrans will start to transfer WhatsApp data to your iPhone.

For more details, you can also refer to the guide page for transferring WhatsApp from Android to iPhone

