Transfers of Punjab police officers stopped on ECP orders

LAHORE: The Inspector General (IG) Punjab has stopped the transfers and deputations of police officers following the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The development came after the election commission announced the schedule of by-elections in different districts of Punjab on 25 seats of the provincial assembly following the deseating of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) turncoats.

The transfers and deputations of the government officers are banned after the announcement of an election schedule as per law.

In violation of the regulations, the IG Punjab approved the transfer of three police officers including Mustansar Feroz, Anush Masood and Farooq Ahmed, however, the order was suspended by the ECP.

Following the ECP orders, Mustansar Feroz was directed to assume charge of Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Lahore again, whereas, SSP Operations Anush Masood Chaudhry was directed to report to CPO.

The Punjab police chief also issued the order to SP Investigation Bahawalnagar to continue performing his duties.

On May 20, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz in Punjab chief minister election.

The reference against deviant members had been filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

