Transgender bill: Plea to register case against Ayaz Sadiq filed

LAHORE: An application has been filed for the registration of a case against former National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq for approving the Transgender Person Act, 2018 without seeking opinion from Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the petitioner has sought registration of case against former National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq for approving the Transgender Person Act, 2018.

The petition argued that the bill was approved without taking opinion from Council of Islamic Ideological (CII). “As per Constitution of Pakistan, no bill contrary to Islamic laws can be passed,” the petition stated.

It further stated that the former NA speaker did not take into account the rules and regulations to pass the bill in haste, seeking registration of case against Ayaz Sadiq. During the hearing, the court has sought reply from police on September 30.

A day earlier, the Senate body on human rights forwarded draft amendments in the Transgender Persons Act to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

The draft amendments presented by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan were forwarded to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) by the Senate body on human rights.

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights stated that an opinion was sought from the CII regarding the amendments as some provisions of the transgender bill were declared to be in contradiction with the Islamic principles of heredity.

Earlier, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) had filed a petition in the Federal Shariat Court against the Transgender Rights Bill 2018, claiming it’s in contradiction with the Islamic principles of heredity.

The JI leader had argued that the bill would cause complications in Islamic heredity rules.

The petition, filed by the JI senator, would be persecuted by Lawyer Imran Shafique Advocate. Senate’s Human Rights Committee had debated the bill in its September 5 session.

