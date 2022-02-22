Transgender person, accomplices torture chained youth in Jaranwala

JARANWALA: Transgender person and accomplices on Tuesday viciously tortured a chained youth in Jaranwala, a city in Faisalabad district of Punjab, ARY News reported.

In a video available with ARY News, the youth can be seen chained from his neck and being tortured by the transgender person and accomplices over allegations of stealing money.

The incident occurred in Jaranwala’s Balochni area. The police have registered case against seven including, transgender person, Mahwish, Yakoob, Sadaqat, Shahid and three others.

Out of seven, two have been taken into custody by the police. The raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining suspect in the case, the police added.

The victim-youth talking to ARY News said the transgender person tortured him over allegations of stealing money and filmed the scene to blackmail him.

The youth said Mahwish and accomplices kidnapped him after luring him for a job.

