Transgender persons to get separate cells in Punjab jails

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the provision of separate cells in jails to transgender persons, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by Justice Baqir Najfi while hearing a case related to the provision of facilities to the prisoners in the jail especially transgender persons.

The plaintiff in his plea stated that transgender persons face ‘humiliation’ due to the non-availability of separate barracks.

After hearing initial arguments, Justice Baqir Najfi ordered to ensure the provision of a separate cell for transgenders in jails. The court while summoning the progress report on its orders adjourned the hearing of the case until January 20.

Earlier, the federal government decided to include transgender persons in the Benazir Kafalat Programme (BKP) of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

In a video statement issued on Saturday, BISP Chairman Shazia Marri announced the inclusion of transgender persons as beneficiaries of the Benazir Kafalat Programme (BKP).

Terming the approval of the transgender policy as a “landmark achievement”, Shazia Marri said that the transgender community is part of society, adding that it was the government’s responsibility to facilitate them.

