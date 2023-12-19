Transparent elections not possible under current CEC: SHCBA

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) said that transparent and fair elections are not possible under the current Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, ARY News reported.

According to the official statement of Sindh High Court Bar Association regarding upcoming polls, the association expressed reservations over the new delimitations and ECP.

The SHCBA stated that transparent elections are not possible on the new delimitations and under sitting CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Moreover, the SHCBA urged level playing field for all political parties in Pakistan.

Level-playing field for all

During an informal meeting with journalists today, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan vowed to provide a level playing field for all political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“I had never said the elections would be delayed in the country. It is better to do the confirmation before the dissemination of the news,” the CEC told journalists.

CEC Raja Sultan also pointed out the meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, after which the electoral body moved Supreme Court against LHC order on appointment of ROs and DROs from bureaucracy.

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the election schedule for upcoming February 8 general polls in compliance with the Supreme Court (SC) order issued.

The public notice would be issued by the Returning Officer (RO) on December 19 with the dates for filing nominations from Dec 20-22.