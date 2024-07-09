Transport Association announces nationwide strike tomorrow

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Transport Association has announced a full-scale protest against what it describes as unjust behavior by the Motorway Police, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the association chairman, Sheikh Amir Randeem, the protest will address issues such as heavy fines and unjustified cases filed against transporters.

The peaceful protest is scheduled for tomorrow at 10 am in Thokar Niaz Baig, where transporters will gather to voice their concerns.

Sheikh Amir has condemned what he calls illegal and heavy fines, as well as FIRs issued by the Motorway Police, and emphasized that not allowing vehicles on the highway after 10 pm is particularly cruel.

The Chairman asserted that the protest will continue until justice is served and the grievances of the transporters are addressed.