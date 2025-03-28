Motorway police fines transporters for overcharging before Eid

KARACHI: In a decisive move against overcharging during Eidul Fitr 2025, transporters have been fined more than PKR 8 million for violating fare regulations, according to DIG Motorway Police Asghar Ali Yousafzai. ARY News reported on Friday.



The Motorway Police has recovered over PKR 9 million from transport companies and refunded the amount to passengers.

DIG Yousafzai emphasized that over boarding and excessive fare collection will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

This crackdown comes as part of broader efforts to ensure fair pricing and passenger safety during the festive season.

The Motorway Police has announced that the route permits of companies found guilty of overcharging during Eidul Fitr will be canceled.

Transport authorities have set up help desks at bus terminals to address complaints and monitor compliance with official fare structures to avoid overcharging during Eidul Fitr.



The Sindh Transport Department has also been actively addressing complaints of overcharging during Eidul Fitr.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed transport authorities to ensure strict adherence to official fare rates and has warned transporters of severe penalties for violations by traffic authorities or motorway police.

Efforts to curb overcharging are complemented by traffic management plans aimed at easing congestion in Karachi’s bustling markets during Eid-ul-Fitr.

These measures reflect a commitment to providing relief to citizens and ensuring a smooth travel experience during the holiday season.

Earlier, the Sindh Transport Department penalized 71 inter-city buses for overcharging passengers ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025.

The department took this action in response to numerous complaints from passengers about excessive fares.

Heavy fines were imposed on the buses, and Rs 575,000 an amount charged unfairly to passengers was recovered and returned to them.

Additionally, Secretary PTA, Okash Khalid Memon, played an active role in the investigation and personally interacted with passengers to address the issue of overcharging.