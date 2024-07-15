Transport Canada team arrives in Pakistan, initiates security audit

KARACHI: A two-member delegation from Transport Canada has arrived in Pakistan and commenced an aviation security assessment at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The delegation, composed of Transportation Security Inspectors Barbara Dudrat and Abdul Tahir was warmly welcomed by Director PCA Shahid Qadir at the Civil Aviation headquarters.

Over the next four days, the delegation will thoroughly assess the implementation of various security protocols at the airport.

This assessment includes reviewing the procedures and special security measures in place for direct flights from Pakistan to Canada, specifically focusing on PIA flights.