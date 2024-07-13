web analytics
Transport Canada team to carry security audit of Pakistani Airports

KARACHI: A security delegation from Transport Canada is scheduled to arrive in Karachi on Sunday to conduct a comprehensive security audit of international airports in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The delegation will inspect various sectors at Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore airports, starting Monday, to ensure the safety of direct flights from Pakistan to Canada.

The inspection will cover several critical areas including, Security issues, Baggage screening, Cargo and catering security.

Additionally, the delegation will assess access control measures, aircraft security protocols, and other relevant procedures.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will provide a detailed briefing to the Canadian delegation on the security measures and protocols in place across various sectors at the airports.

