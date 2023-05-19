Transport Canada to conduct security audit of Pakistan’s international airports

KARACHI: Transport Canada, a renowned Canadian security agency, has announced its plans to conduct a comprehensive security audit of Pakistan’s major airports, prior to start operating flights in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The audit will primarily focus on evaluating the existing security measures in place at the international airports of Pakistan. As a first step, Transport Canada will begin its thorough investigation at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi’s primary aviation hub.

In addition to Transport Canada’s involvement, the Saudi Aviation Authority has also scheduled a security audit for the major airports in Pakistan. On June 6, their team will commence the audit, further reinforcing the commitment to maintaining robust security standards within the aviation industry.

Furthermore, towards the end of July, Oman’s security agencies are slated to conduct an extensive audit of the major airports in Pakistan.

Moreover, the United Kingdom’s Department for Transport has also expressed its intention to visit Pakistan in October for a comprehensive security audit.