27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Transport fares, commodity prices reduced 

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has decided to reduce transport fares, and commodity prices to promptly pass on the benefits of a significant drop in petroleum prices directly to the people, ARY News reported.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday, a deadline of 48 hours was set for implementing price reductions.

Additionally, the task of reducing transport fares by 10 percent was assigned, aligning them proportionally with the lowered petroleum prices.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi instructed the Provincial Transport Minister and Transport Secretary to urgently engage with transporters.

Similarly, the Provincial Ministers for Industry and Agriculture, SM Tanvir was entrusted with liaising with ghee, flour and other relevant associations.

Furthermore, agriculture secretary, commissioners, and deputy commissioners were entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing reductions in the prices of essential commodities.

Chief Secretary will conduct regular meetings with Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to assess the progress of price reduction measures.

Mohsin Naqvi issued directives to Price Control Magistrates and Price Control Committees, urging them to actively contribute to providing relief to the public.

He emphasized the necessity of a relentless crackdown on hoarders, ensuring that the benefits of the reduced petroleum prices are equitably distributed among the populace.

It was underscored that the historic relief extended by the government through the reduction of petroleum prices must directly benefit the public, extending beyond just prices of petroleum products. The entire team should work diligently round the clock to alleviate the burden on the people.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.