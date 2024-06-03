Transport fares reduced after cut in POL prices

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has approved reducing public transport fares in response to the recent drop in petroleum prices.

Starting today, fares for routes longer than 30 kilometers will see a Rs10 decrease. This change aims to provide relief to daily travelers and reflects the transport union’s agreement to the fare cut, said the ICT Administration Spokesman.

To ensure transparency and compliance, all public transport vehicles are now required to display their lease deeds prominently on their front screens. This move will help passengers verify that the vehicles are operating under the new fare structure.

The transport union has pledged full support for this fare reduction initiative. They assured the authorities of their cooperation in implementing the new fares across all public transport services in the city.

The district administration has warned that strict action will be taken against any vehicle operators who do not comply with the new fare regulations.

To enforce this, assistant commissioners have been instructed to start fare inspections. This measure is intended to ensure that all transport services adhere to the reduced fare rates and that passengers benefit from the lower costs.

Commuters are encouraged to report any non-compliance to the authorities to help maintain fair practices in public transport. The city’s efforts aim to ease the financial burden on daily travelers and ensure fair pricing in public transport services.

Earlier on May 31, the government slashed the prices of petrol and high speed diesel by Rs4.74 and Rs3.86 per litre, respectively.

Ogra has also cut the price of 11.8kg domestic LPG cylinder by 1.6pc, or Rs45.62 for June.

The rates of kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) were also slashed by Rs1.87 and Rs3.88 per litre, respectively, but the government did not announce their prices for unknown reasons.

In a notification, Ogra set the producer price of LPG at Rs193.30 per kg, down from Rs197.16 per kg.

After adding GST and distributors’ margin, consumers will have to pay Rs2,768.23 for an 11.8kg cylinder or Rs234.57 per kg.