Transport strike halts cargo operations across Pakistan

KARACHI: Following the nationwide strike by the Grand Transport Alliance Pakistan, loading, unloading and cargo movement from factories, warehouses and ports have come to a standstill.

The strike announcement was made during a press conference by the Transporters Grand Alliance, which warned that both goods and public transport vehicles would remain off the roads if their demands were not met.

Due to the strike in Karachi, freight vehicles remain parked at various truck stands, including Mauripur, while loading, unloading and transportation of goods from factories, warehouses and ports have been completely suspended.

Alliance President Imdad Naqvi said that transport operations will remain suspended until the demands of transporters are met.

He stated that drivers in various parts of Punjab are being detained, while amendments to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 have resulted in stricter regulations for heavy transport vehicles.

Imdad Naqvi demanded that HTV licences be issued to drivers and that mobile units of the driving licence authority be deployed across national highways to issue licences on the spot.

He further urged the Punjab government to recognise fitness certificates issued by all provinces, import standard diesel to reduce smoke emissions from heavy vehicles, and centralise the fitness and route permit system.

Naqvi warned that if the government does not address these demands, the strike will continue, disrupting cargo movement across Pakistan.