Transporters demand compensation for burnt tankers in Moro

KARACHI: Transporters have demanded immediate compensation for the burnt tankers in Sindh’s Moro during protest against canal project, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

More than eight oil tankers, six vehicles, and looted goods were set ablaze by a violent mob in Moro, as per transporters.

In a press conference, the transporters called for strict legal action against all those involved in the incident and warned that if their demands are not met, they will suspend the delivery of goods across Sindh indefinitely.

They gave a 48-hour ultimatum, stating that if their demands are not fulfilled, they will surround the Chief Minister’s House and block highways.

The transporters warned that the protest will not remain limited to Karachi or Sindh but will spread across Pakistan.

They also claimed that three drivers were martyred during the sit-in and demanded compensation for the bereaved families as well as reimbursement for the extensive losses. According to the transporters, the incident has resulted in an estimated loss of Rs18 billion over the past 14 days.

Earlier, the enraged workers nationalist groups, who were protesting against contentious canals on Indus River project, set fire to the residence of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and several containers on the National Highway.

The protest was organized by nationalist groups against a controversial canal project in Moro, Naushahro Feroze, turned violent, leading to arson and clashes with law enforcement.

The provincial home minster said that his residence in Moro was set ablaze. According to police, the protestors attacked police personnel, including those from the Highway Security Organization (HSO), and looted bags of fertilizer from a trailer, fleeing with the stolen goods on motorcycles.