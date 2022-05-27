Transporters jack up fares after hike in fuel prices

LAHORE: The recent hike in fuel prices has started taking effect on common people as public transporters have jacked up their fares, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Lahore transporters have increased fares for inter-city and intra-city bus travel.

The fare from Lahore to Karachi has been increased from Rs300 to Rs4000.

Similarly, the fare from Lahore to Rawalpindi and Peshawar have been jacked up by Rs 1850 and Rs2200 respectively.

Hike in fuel prices

The federal government on Thursday increased petrol and diesel prices up to Rs30 per litre to reduce fuel subsidies.

GOVT HIKES PETROL, DIESEL PRICES UP TO RS30 PER LITRE

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail made the announcement at a press conference. He announced to hike the petrol, diesel, light diesel and kerosene oil prices up to Rs30 per litre.

After the recent hike, the new price of petrol is Rs179.86 per litre, high-speed diesel (HSD) Rs174.15, kerosene oil Rs155.56 and light diesel Rs148.31 rupees.

Miftah Ismail had said the government was currently giving a subsidy of Rs56 per litre and so far bore Rs55 billion financial loss within 15 days.

