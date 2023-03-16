Transporters jack up fares after hike in petroleum prices

KARACHI: Following the hike in fuel prices by the federal government, local transporters have unilaterally increased intercity and intra-city fares by 10 percent, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Karachi transporters have increased fares for inter-city and intra-city bus travel.

The new fares will be applicable to both AC and non-AC type buses.

The federal government on Wednesday jacked up the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs13 per litre.

The federal government announced to increase in the rate of petrol by Rs5 per litre after which the price of petrol was fixed at Rs272 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs13 per litre to Rs293.00. The price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs2.56, after which the new price of kerosene oil has become Rs190.29 per litre.

However, the price of light diesel has remained unchanged.

