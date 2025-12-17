Transporters’ strike paralyzes port operations in Karachi 

KARACHI: Due to an ongoing goods transporters’ strike, handling operations for import and export containers at ports in Karachi have come to a standstill, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As a result of the strike, thousands of import and export containers have been stranded at ports, disrupting trade activities.

Exporters are facing financial losses because of the unavailability of transporters and containers.

The suspension of thousands of imported containers at Port Qasim and Karachi Port has also affected local industries, with production processes facing interruptions due to shortages of raw materials.

A large number of import and export containers remain stuck at port terminals in Karachi. Ships are being forced to depart without loading containers, which is expected to result in exporters bearing additional demurrage and detention charges.

More than 16,000 containers are currently held at the South Asia Pakistan Terminal, while around 13,000 import and export containers are stalled at the Qasim International Container Terminal.

Meanwhile, the President of the Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance, Malik Shehzad Awan, has announced that their ongoing strike will continue until the issuance of an official notification regarding their demands.

Speaking in Karachi, Awan said that all loading and unloading activities at the country’s ports will remain suspended.

The alliance president said that both the federal and Punjab governments have shown readiness to accept the transporters’ demands. However, he made it clear that the strike will not be called off until a formal notification is issued.