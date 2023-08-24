Trauma Centre scuffle: Caretaker adviser apologises to doctors, staff

QUETTA: The Balochistan’s Caretaker Adviser on Mines And Mineral Resources Umair Muhammad Hassani has apologised to doctors and staffers for manhandling and scuffle at the Trauma Centre Quetta, ARY News reported.

Umair Muhammad Hassani said in a statement that the incident took place at the Trauma Centre due to a misunderstanding. He formally apologised to the doctors and the paramedical staff of the medical facility.

He vowed the staffers of the medical facility to play a role in curbing such incidents in future.

He added that it is his prime responsibility to serve the citizens as the government representative.

کوئٹہ: نگراں مشیر مائنز کا ٹراما سینٹر کا دورہ، مسلح گارڈز کی عملے سے بدتمزی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/X5bkwgULr0 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 24, 2023

Earlier in the day, the armed security guards of adviser to Balochistan’s Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Umair Muhammad Hassani and former minister Amanullah Notezai tortured the staffers at the Trauma Centre Quetta.

The Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Trauma Centre Quetta released the CCTV footage of the incident.

The MD Trauma Centre said that the caretaker adviser on mines and mineral resources Umair Muhammad Hassani has visited the medical facility and his security guards misbehaved with the staffers.

He added that Hassani and his security guards fought with the staffers and damaged the centre’s assets.

“Former provincial minister Amanullah Notezai and his security guards were also present here. While damaging the assets, the staffers were also subjected to torture and the visiting high-ups risked the lives of the patients.”

The medical superintendent claimed that one of the security guards has also misbehaved with him. He said that the staffers were protesting against the misbehaviour of the caretaker adviser.