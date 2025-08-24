WATCH: Travis Head hits 17 fours, five sixes to smash 142 against South Africa

Australia opening batter Travis Head was in supreme touch as he smashed 142 against South Africa in the third ODI at Mackay on Sunday.

Head opened the inning with captain Mitchell Marsh after they won the toss and opted to bat first.

Both batters looked set on the crease as they took on the South Africa bowling lineup early in the innings.

The pair provided the home side with a 250-run opening stand, the fifth-highest for Australia in ODIs.

The partnership between Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh is also the highest opening partnership against South Africa, surpassing 200 by former England opening pair of Vikram Solanki and Marcus Trescothick in 2003.

This is also the third time Head was part of a stand of 250 runs or more, behind only David Warner, who has featured in such opening partnerships five times.

While Marsh scored a 106-ball century, it was Travis Head who was the core aggressor for Australia in the third ODI.

The left-handed batter took just 103 balls to score 142 runs before his dismissal to Keshav Maharaj on the first ball of the 35th over.

In his inning, the star Australia batter hit 17 fours and five towering sixes, translating into 98 runs out of his 142 runs.

Following centuries by Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, Camerson Green hit a fiery 47-ball ton to put Australia in a commanding position in the game against South Africa.

Green remained unbeaten on 118 off just 55 balls, with the help of six fours and eight sixes, to help Australia to 431/2 in their 50 overs.

In response, the tourists were bundled out for 155 inside 25 overs, with spinner Cooper Connolly picking up a five-wicket haul.