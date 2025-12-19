Travis Head joins elite list of Australian batters

Australia batter Travis Head etched his name alongside Sir Donald Bradman in elite Test history after striking an unbeaten century at his home ground during the third Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Head’s commanding knock marked his fourth century in as many Tests at the venue, a feat achieved by only three other Australians in the history of the game.

Bradman managed it twice, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and at Leeds, while Michael Clarke accomplished the milestone in Adelaide and Steve Smith at the MCG.

The 31-year-old’s unbeaten 142, his second hundred of the ongoing Ashes series and 11th overall in Test cricket, pushed Australia into a commanding position.

By stumps on day two, the hosts had built a daunting 356-run lead, putting them firmly on course to retain the Ashes after winning the first two Tests.

“Didn’t think I’d get one, so to get four it’s not too bad,” Travis Head said after the day’s play.

He found valuable support from fellow South Australian Alex Carey, who remained unbeaten on 52 as the pair safely steered Australia to stumps.

Head praised Carey’s presence at the crease, saying his energy helped him push through a tiring final session.

“He’s playing well and probably kept me going there late in the day,” Head said. “It was a long day, so it was nice to walk off with him at the end.”