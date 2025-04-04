Travis Head opens up on equation with Indian fans amid IPL 2025

Australia batter Travis Head has opened up on his equation with Indian fans amid his stint for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2025.

The left-handed batter has long been considered India’s biggest nemesis, having played match-winning knocks against the side in crucial games in ICC tournaments.

Travis Head smashed a ton in the World Test Championship final in 2023, followed by a century in the 2023 ODI World Cup final to guide his team to victories in both games.

Currently playing for SRH in the IPL 2025, the Australia opening batter has opened up on his relations with the Indian fans.

During a recent interview with a foreign media outlet, Travis Head maintained that the reaction of the Indian fans does not spur him.

“I take it as it comes. I respect the fact that India is such a big country with such big following. I’ve been very fortunate to play well in a couple of games. It’s not in my nature so I guess I play it up in a jovial way. Some of the stuff that comes out, I find it funny in terms of Australia vs India or the result or my performance, it doesn’t spur me on anymore. I just go and try to enjoy myself, play well,” he said.

The Australia batter, however, admitted to having dented India’s chances in the ICC tournaments in the last two years.

“I’ve been put in a position against India quite a few times in the last 18 months and been able to play well but on the same note, they’ve played well against us a few times too. So, I definitely feel that relationship with the fans,” Head said.

Meanwhile, his team, SRH, is going through a tough period in the IPL 2025 as they lost three consecutive games after winning their opening game Rajasthan Royals.

The side currently sits at the bottom of the points table, with two points from four games.