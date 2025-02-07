Travis Kelce admires girlfriend Taylor Swift’s work ethic

As the cameras pan around the Caesars Superdome on Sunday during Super Bowl LIX, they’re sure to find Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend and one of his biggest supporters.

Taylor Swift, one of the world’s biggest music stars, is famous for putting on an entertaining show during her lengthy tour schedule.

When asked Thursday if he could take anything from Swift’s work ethic, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end said he had plenty to admire.

“What I saw on that (Eras Tour) last year was pretty remarkable,” Travis Kelce said. “To see the week in, week out, travelling from one country to the next, how excruciating it is on her body and on her mind, and it’s not just her, it was her entire tour. It was the dancers, it was the band, the singers, it was everybody involved.

“It was an absolute machine, and it was something I could admire watching, and I think about it all the time.”

The noise of fame surrounding Swift, as well as Kelce’s dabblings in entertainment (such as his podcast with brother Jason as well as some acting) are things that Kelce has managed well, as pointed out by his teammates and coaches.

What is his secret?

“My balance is you’ve got to take yourself out of the media world, and it’s a reality whenever you’re not doing media,” Kelce said. “What’s real is the people around you, your loved ones, your family, your support system. Who are you to them, and how is that affecting your life?”

