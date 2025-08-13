Travis Kelce draws comparison between Taylor Swift, mom Donna

NFL star Travis Kelce revealed common traits between his mother, Donna, and girlfriend Taylor Swift, as he drew comparisons between the two most important women in his life.

In his new interview with a fashion magazine, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got candid about his relationship with Grammy-winning pop megastar Taylor Swift, and shared what she has in common with his mom, Donna Kelce.

“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room,” he listed the shared traits of both women, most significant in his life. “Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic.”

“I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building. I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard,” the football star further explained the commonalities between the former banker and the ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker.

It is worth noting here that Travis Kelce, who finally debuted his two-year-long relationship with Taylor Swift on Instagram last month, is reportedly planning to finally move in together with her in Cleveland.