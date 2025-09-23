Travis Kelce faces 'pressure' from his mother after Taylor Swift engagement

Former NFL star Jason Kelce, elder brother and podcast co-host of Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, admitted that Taylor Swift’s fiancé is facing ‘some pressure’ from their mother, Donna, since their engagement last month.

In the latest episode of his and Travis’ ‘New Heights’ podcast, ex-centre of the Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce admitted that he had never been the most favourite child of their mother, it was always Chiefs star, until recently.

“Mom’s always had Travis number one. I do know,” Jason said, to which his younger sibling interrupted, saying, “Right now, Mom has Jason no. 1.”

“Because he has kids,” he reasoned about the father of four daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 5 months, whom he shares with his wife, Kylie Kelce.

“That is true. She has said that. She has made that comment. She’s put some pressure on him,” Jason added, to which their podcast guest, football coach Deion Sanders, teased Travis, asking, “What you waiting on, Dad? So what you waiting on?”