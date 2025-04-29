Travis Kelce unfollows Ryan Reynolds amid Taylor Swift–Blake Lively ‘rift’

In an unexpected twist merging pop culture and NFL drama, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has reportedly unfollowed actor Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, fueling rumors of a deeper rift linked to tensions between Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively.

Although neither Travis Kelce nor Reynolds has made a public statement, fans quickly noticed that Kelce no longer appears among Reynolds’ followers — a recent change that has sparked widespread speculation. Interestingly, Reynolds still follows Kelce, suggesting the shift might be one-sided.

The rumored tensions trace back to reports that Taylor Swift was displeased with Blake Lively for allegedly involving her in a professional dispute with actor-director Justin Baldoni during the production of It Ends With Us.

Sources claim Swift felt blindsided after being labeled one of Lively’s “dragons,” a term said to imply she was an influential supporter in the conflict.

Adding to the drama, TMZ reported that Swift was uncomfortable after being unexpectedly pulled into a private meeting at Lively’s home involving Baldoni, during which Reynolds was also present.

Baldoni allegedly felt ambushed by the gathering, further straining relations.

The incident may have quietly strained friendships in the once-close celebrity circle.

While Blake Lively continues to follow Swift on social media (but not Kelce), Swift maintains her long-standing practice of following no one.

Beyond the social media shifts, TMZ suggests that the days of Blake Lively attending Super Bowl suite parties with Swift may be over.

Travis Kelce’s subtle Instagram move now appears to signal shifting alliances and loyalties in their high-profile social scene, leaving fans to decode what it all means for these once-tight celebrity friendships.