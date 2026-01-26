Travis Scott appears in Christopher Nolan's most hyped show

In a new television show featuring Christopher Nolan‘s much-hyped epic, The Odyssey, viewers get a first glimpse at a character played by none other than 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott.

In the minute-long teaser, which aired during Fox’s Sunday broadcast of the AFC Championship matchup between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

A familiar scene featuring Jon Bernthal’s Menelaus and Tom Holland’s Telemachus is interrupted by Scott, who silences the mess hall with the booming taps of a staff to warn of an impending war.

He announced, “a war, a man, a trick, a trick to break the walls of Troy”, as the trailer teases images of the great Trojan War. “It’s burning, screaming to the ground”.

The FE!N crooner is featured alongside other cast members Tom Holland, Elliot Page, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon and others.

However, fans are not entirely happy with the casting as one of the X users pointed out: “What did Greek people do to deserve this disrespect?”

Another gushed about the Highest in the Room singer’s addition to the cast, “The casting will ruin the entire film.”

Meanwhile, a few admirers are looking forward to the upcoming project as a netizen noted: “The banger [is] loading…”