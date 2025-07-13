Travis Scott and Cactus Jack unveil JACKBOYS 2 featuring Bun B, 21 Savage & more

Grammy-nominated rapper and producer Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack label have finally dropped the much-anticipated JACKBOYS 2 compilation album.

Released on Sunday, 13 July, also known as 713 Day, a special date for Houston, the new project celebrates Scott’s hometown and brings major energy to fans worldwide.

JACKBOYS 2 follows up the original JACKBOYS project from 2019, which also topped the charts.

This time, Travis Scott brings back his Cactus Jack crew including Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Sofaygo and Wallie the Sensei.

The 17-track album also features a strong line-up of guest stars like GloRilla, Tyla, Vybz Kartel, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, SahBabii and Waka Flocka Flame. H-Town legend Bun B joins as the album’s host, adding an extra local touch.

Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott had been teasing JACKBOYS 2 for some time. Just days before the release, he put out a new song titled “2000 Excursion” along with a fast-paced music video.

While the track didn’t hit streaming platforms, it built strong hype for the full album.

Cactus Jack also dropped a range of merchandise to go with the album launch. Fans, also known as Ragers, can pick up special CD and vinyl bundles with exclusive cover art on Travis Scott’s official website.

The release of JACKBOYS 2 adds to what has been a very busy year for Travis Scott. He headlined night two at Coachella in April and earned another No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “4×4” in February.

He also made appearances at WWE’s Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania events, showing his star power goes beyond music.

With JACKBOYS 2, Travis Scott and Cactus Jack prove once again that their creative energy is unmatched. The project is now available to stream on all major platforms.