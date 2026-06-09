Travis Scott faces backlash for causing chaos at F1 after-party

Travis Scott is facing criticism following a chaotic incident at a Formula 1 after-party in Monaco, where he was accused of interrupting DJ and producer John Summit’s performance.

The controversy began at Lilly’s Club after the Monaco Grand Prix celebrations, where Summit was performing for partygoers when Scott reportedly arrived and made his way onto the stage.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show confusion and commotion around the DJ booth as security and crew members attempted to manage the situation.

Following the event, Summit addressed the incident on Instagram, describing the night as “out of control.”

“My show got shut down due to another artist showing up late and forcing his way onto the stage,” Summit wrote, without directly naming Scott. However, he referenced Scott’s music in a separate post, leading many fans to connect the comments to the rapper.

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Summit thanked fans who attended the event and expressed disappointment that he was unable to complete his set. He also praised his production director, Erik Fink, for handling what he described as a chaotic situation.

Fink later weighed in on social media, sharing his own frustrations about the incident. In a video posted online, he appeared to criticize the disruption and jokingly celebrated that Scott would not be attending Summit’s next show in Ibiza.

The incident quickly sparked debate among fans online. Many social media users criticized Travis Scott’s alleged actions, with some describing them as disrespectful to both the performer and audience.

Travis Scott has not publicly commented on the Monaco controversy.