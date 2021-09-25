Tree collapses near Light House at Karachi’s M.A. Jinnah Road

KARACHI: An old tree standing on a side of M.A. Jinnah road for years, was collapsed on Saturday during busy hours of the thoroughfare, affecting the traffic flow, ARY News reported.

The roots of the old tree may have weakened during the ongoing windy weather amid a monsoon spell in Pakistan’s largest city, causing its collapse over running vehicles near Light House at M.A. Jinnah Road.

The officials of Meethadar traffic police section reached to the spot and removed citizens trapped in vehicles. “All people in cars and other vehicles trapped, remain unscathed in the incident,” traffic officials said.

The trunk and branches of the falling tree will be cut in pieces to remove it by a lifting vehicle, officials said. “It will take some time to fully clear the road,” officials further said.

“A side of M.A. Jinnah Road has been cleared, however, for the flow of traffic,” according to officials. “The road will soon be cleared fully for an unhindered traffic movement on the busy road,” they said.