Tree cut in half in neighbourly dispute becomes tourist attraction

A tree cut in half has become a tourist attraction that was trimmed after a neighbourly dispute over pigeon poo on the driveway.

Bharat Mistry, 56, said his next-door neighbour had complained of nesting pigeons dirtying his side of the divide in Waterthorpe and they tried to reach an amicable solution. He said that later the other resident called a tree surgeon, BBC reported.

Mistry said that the other couple first asked for the tree to be removed last March which led to “several discussions” about trimming it back or installing nets to prevent birds from nesting.

Mr Mistry made inquiries with tree surgeons and gardeners, but his neighbour of 28 years took it upon himself to call his own arborist.

“You can imagine when he first did it we were angry. Obviously, after a couple of days, we calmed down a bit.”

The tree has since become a tourist attraction after photos of it were shared online, with people making trips to see it.