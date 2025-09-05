Tremors jolt parts of KP

Peshawar: Earthquake has jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday night compelling people left their houses out of fear, ARY News reported.

As the people panicked they were reciting Kalma Tayyaba.

The tremors were felt in Swat, Muhammad and its surrounding areas.

The epicenter of the quake was Asadabad in Konar area of Afghanistan while it was having depth of 10 Km. The intensity of jolts was recorded 5.2 at the Richter scale.

Yesterday, a partial earthquake tremors jolted different regions of Pakistan on Thursday, including Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The earthquake in Pakistan measured 5.9 on the Richter scale, causing panic among residents who came out of homes and buildings for safety.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the tremors began from the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, with a recorded depth of 111 kilometers.

The earthquake tremors were felt in major cities and districts, including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Malakand, Mardan, Hangu, Nowshera, Battagram, Swat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Buner, Attock, Mianwali, and Gujranwala.

According to the eyewitnesses, many residents started reciting prayers as they left their homes. Despite strong tremors, rescue officials confirmed no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These earthquake tremors follow a series of earlier tremors in the region, with experts warning of ongoing tectonic activity due to Pakistan’s location near the Eurasian and Indian plate junction