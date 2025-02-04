Tri-nation series: Special team formed for Gaddafi Stadium’s security audit

LAHORE: A special committee has been formed by Interior Ministry to conduct a security audit of the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, ahead of tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025, ARY News reported.

Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa’s cricket teams are scheduled to contest in the tri-series ahead of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

As per details, the committee, headed by the SSP Special Branch, will review the security arrangements at the stadium, including checking points, parking areas, public seating areas, and surveillance systems.

The decision to form the committee was taken during a meeting of the Provincial Intelligence Committee, and the committee is expected to submit its report to the Ministry of Interior by February 5.

Earlier, the federal government had decided to deploy the army and rangers’ troops in Lahore to boost security during the tri-nation cricket series.

The Ministry of Interior approved deployment of the Pakistan Army troops and Rangers in Lahore from February 05 to 10.

“Army troops being deployed in Lahore under Article 245”, a circular dispatched to the provincial government read.

A company of Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers each, will be deployed during cricket matches in the city.

Tri-nation series

The tri-nation ODI series, involving Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand, will begin on February 8 with the first game between the hosts and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium at 2pm.

New Zealand will then face South Africa on Monday, February 10, in a day match at the same venue.

“The action will shift to Karachi, where Pakistan will take on South Africa on 12 February in a day/night match at the National Bank Stadium, starting at 1400 (local time). The final will be played on Friday, 14 February, with the first ball to be bowled at 1400 (local time),” according to the PCB schedule.