Trials in military courts to be conducted as per int’l agreements: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday asserted that the trials in the military courts will be conducted as per ‘international agreements’ that form the basis of a fair trial, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, the law minister stated that the suspects will have the right of transparent trial in military courts and appeals can also be filed against the decisions in higher courts.

Citing Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, 1966 regarding a fair trial, Azam Nazeer Tarar said the suspects will have the right to appoint a counsel of choice and provide evidence in their defence.

The minister noted that the right to appeal against the decisions of military courts will also be available in higher courts. Moreover, he said, no case involving women has been sent to military courts so far.

Last month, the government decided to try the suspects accused of attacking military installations on May 9 under army laws.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

So far, a Lahore anti-terrorism court has sanctioned the handing over of 16 May 9 suspects to the military and a Rawalpindi court has approved the handing over of another eight suspects.

The Pakistan Army Act (PAA), 1952, and Official Secrets Act, 1923 allow trying civilians in military courts only in narrowly defined circumstances, including for inciting mutiny, spying, and taking photographs of “prohibited” places.