Tribal leader among four shot dead in Kalat, Balochistan

KALAT: At least four people, including a local tribal leader, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kalat District of Balochistan, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Sarband area of Mangochar Tehsil, where unknown assailants opened indiscriminate fire on an SUV, killing four people on the spot.

Upon receiving information, Levies personnel and rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Shakirullah Langaw, Khairullah, Muhammad Karim, and Zahir, police confirmed.

Authorities said the attackers fled the scene after the shooting. Following the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area to trace the culprits.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Pakistani security forces killed 4 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Kalat district of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation was conducted on the night of November 1, 2025, based on intelligence reports regarding the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group, Fitna al-Hindustan.

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the killing of four Indian-sponsored terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, the statement noted.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country”, the ISPR added.