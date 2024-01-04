Tribunal approves Sheikh Rashid’s nominations from NA-56, NA-57

RAWALPINDI: An appellate tribunal on Thursday granted appeals of Sheikh Rashid against rejection of his nomination papers in two constituencies, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Appellate tribunal declared returning officers decisions as void and approved nomination papers of Sheikh Rashid for Rawalpindi’s National Assembly constituencies NA-56 and NA-57.

The tribunal on Tuesday approved the former federal minister’s appeal against nomination papers rejection for hearing.

Appellate tribunal judge Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf had issued notices to returning officers and fixed the on January 04.

Sardar Abdul Raziq and Sardar Shehbaz appeared before the court on behalf of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Returning officer rejecting nomination papers said that Sheikh Rashid was failed to provide complete details of his assets. “The value of his declared assets not matching his investment,” RO said.

“He didn’t declare his income from year 2021 to 2023 in assets papers,” RO said.