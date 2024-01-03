Tribunal declares ROs decision on Umair Niazi’s nomination as void

RAWALPINDI: An appellate tribunal declared returning officers’ decision on nomination papers of PTI’s Umair Niazi for NA-89 and 90 as void, ARY News reported.

The appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench declared Umair Niazi, a covering candidate for the PTI’s founder, eligible to contest election.

The ROs had rejected nomination paper of Umair Niazi from both constituencies.

He had filed appeal against the decision in Rawalpindi Appellate Tribunal through his lawyers.

The tribunal had approved the appeal for hearing and issued notices to parties.

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz heard the case.

Nomination papers of several candidates were rejected in the process of scrutiny that was concluded on December 30.

The appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers of candidates for general elections-2024 being received from Sunday and today (Wednesday) is the last day of submitting appeals.

The process of appeals against Returning Officers decisions will continue till today.

The tribunals will decide the appeals upto January 10, 2024.

The revised list of candidates will be displayed on January 11 and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by January 12, as per the election schedule.

The election symbols to candidates will be allotted on January 13.