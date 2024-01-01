Tribunal to hear appeal of Umair Niazi against nomination rejection

RAWALPINDI: The first appeal against rejection of nomination papers in NA-89 Mianwali has been submitted in Rawalpindi Appellate Tribunal, ARY News reported.

The appeal has been filed by Umair Niazi, the covering candidate of PTI founder, through his lawyers in the election tribunal.

Appellate tribunal has approved the appeal against rejection of Umair Niazi’s nomination papers for hearing.

The tribunal has issued notices to parties and fixed hearing of the appeal tomorrow (Tuesday).

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz will hear the case.

Nomination papers of several candidates were rejected in the process of scrutiny that was concluded on December 30.

The appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers of candidates for general elections-2024 being received from Sunday.

The process of appeals against Returning Officers decisions will continue till this Wednesday.

The decisions on the appeals will be made upto January 10, 2024.

The revised list of candidates will be displayed on January 11 and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by January 12.

The election symbols to candidates will be allotted on January 13.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for special seats for women and minorities, will be held on January 13 and the final list of candidates for reserved seats will be displayed on January 23.