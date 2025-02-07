Triptii Dimri set to essay Parveen Babi in the biopic?

Being a frontrunner to essay iconic actor Parveen Babi in her biopic, Bollywood starlet Triptii Dimri has reportedly started her prep, even before the official signing.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by Indian media, a web series based on the illustrious career and controversial life of iconic actor and model Parveen Babi is in works at the streaming giant Netflix, with director Shonali Bose (of ‘Margarita With a Straw’ and ‘The Sky is Pink’ fame) at the helm.

Reports suggest that Triptii Dimri, who starred in acclaim projects like ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’, before breaking through with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, is the top choice to portray the late star in the biopic series.

And while she is yet to sign the dotted line for the project, Dimri has already started to get herself into the skin of the ‘Deewaar’ actor, with the research about her life and legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Speaking exclusively to an Indian publication, a source close to her revealed, “She is deeply invested in understanding Parveen Babi’s journey, from her rise to superstardom to the personal struggles she faced.”

“Even though she hasn’t signed the dotted line yet, her commitment to preparation speaks volumes,” an insider shared.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri addresses criticism around her bold roles

While she is yet to be confirmed for the Parveen Babi biopic, Dimri has an interesting lineup of projects in the kitty. This includes Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Arjun Ustara’, opposite Shahid Kapoor, as well as Dharma Productions ‘Dhadak 2’, with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Moreover, she is also rumoured to be a part of Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Aashiqui 3’, however, it has not been confirmed by the makers as yet.