Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Dhadak 2’ in censor trouble

Actors Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer romance sequel ‘Dhadak 2’, is reportedly stuck with CBFC, facing censorship troubles.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported exclusively by an Indian entertainment outlet, Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi-led ‘Dhadak 2’, which is slated for theatrical release next month, might be postponed, as the movie is still stuck with the Indian censor board due to caste-related themes.

Quoting a source close to the development, the publication reported, “Dhadak 2 deals with caste issues and is supposed to be a shocking tale. The Examining Committee (EC) of the CBFC applauded the makers for such a film. But due to its content, they are mulling over what rating should be given to the film and what scenes to be cut, if any.”

According to another industry insider, “The makers of Dhadak 2 want to get the censor process completed and only then start the promotions. They probably don’t want a situation wherein they announce a release date and then the censor issues cause a delay. Hence, if they get a clearance from CBFC, the film might still make it on March 14. Or else, the film might get pushed. A clearer picture should emerge in the next 5-10 days.”

Notably, a spiritual sequel to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Dhadak’ (2018), by filmmakers Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal, is a remake of the Tamil-language hit ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ by Mari Selvaraj. The title is backed by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

If all goes well and there aren’t any further delays from the film censor board, ‘Dhadak 2’ will hit theatres next month, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Holi.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri addresses criticism around her bold roles